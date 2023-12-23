City Holding Co. Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $128.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

