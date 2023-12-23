City State Bank Buys 215 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $132.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

