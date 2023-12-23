City State Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

City State Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.62 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

