City State Bank Has $649,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

City State Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after acquiring an additional 447,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

