City State Bank Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

City State Bank lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

