City State Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

City State Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 1.3% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 673.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

