City State Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

City State Bank raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1206 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

