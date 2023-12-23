City State Bank Purchases 190 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,279,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.