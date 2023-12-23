City State Bank Purchases 274 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $252.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

