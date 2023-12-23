City State Bank Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

City State Bank increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $28.43 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

