City State Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

City State Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VHT stock opened at $248.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.06 and a 200-day moving average of $240.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

