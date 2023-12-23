City State Bank Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

