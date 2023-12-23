City State Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. City State Bank owned 0.05% of West Bancorporation worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WTBA shares. TheStreet downgraded West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

