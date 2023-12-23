City State Bank Sells 107 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

City State Bank lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GS opened at $380.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $386.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
