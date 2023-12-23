City State Bank Sells 160 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

City State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

