City State Bank Sells 350 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

City State Bank trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

