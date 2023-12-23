City State Bank Sells 38 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

City State Bank reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

SPGI stock opened at $434.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $441.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.