City State Bank Sells 801 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

City State Bank lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 801 shares during the period. City State Bank's holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $497,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

