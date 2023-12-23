City State Bank Takes Position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $180.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 241.00%. Analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.