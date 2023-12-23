Clarus Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,395 Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF makes up about 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 359,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 344,979 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,292,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 193,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

PTIN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.