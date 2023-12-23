Clarus Group Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.24. 3,492,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

