Clarus Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $109.03. 2,565,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,174. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

