Clarus Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clarus Group Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $238.64. The stock had a trading volume of 743,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,291. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.91. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

