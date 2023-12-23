Clarus Group Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clarus Group Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.36. 7,587,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

