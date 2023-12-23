Clarus Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 368.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.91. 7,002,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

