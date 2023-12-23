Clarus Group Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,171. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

