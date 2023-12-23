Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 34,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 12,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

