Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $74,000.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

