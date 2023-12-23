Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Shares of CGNT stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.55.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
