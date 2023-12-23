Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 279,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 111,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

