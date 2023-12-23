Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.