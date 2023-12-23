Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,894,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.