Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.82

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.82 ($31.33) and traded as high as €32.45 ($35.27). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €32.45 ($35.27), with a volume of 1,323,227 shares trading hands.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.87.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.
