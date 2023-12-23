Comparing Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $733.43 million 0.24 $17.76 million ($0.84) -3.17 Kite Realty Group Trust $802.00 million 6.28 -$12.64 million $0.17 134.94

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -1.51% -3.03% -0.47% Kite Realty Group Trust 4.64% 1.04% 0.53%

Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 564.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $25.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

