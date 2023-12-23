Comparing ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 21.32% 12.98% 0.92% Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

17.6% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Origin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $89.13 million 2.63 $23.64 million $3.01 10.30 Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 3.18 $87.71 million $3.21 11.16

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. ChoiceOne Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Origin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

ChoiceOne Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.56%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial lending products, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers alternative investment products, which include annuities and mutual funds; and sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. Further, it provides trust and wealth management services. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

