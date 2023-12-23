Comparing LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LQR House and Duckhorn Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00 Duckhorn Portfolio 0 3 5 0 2.63

Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus target price of $13.94, suggesting a potential upside of 46.87%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than LQR House.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

95.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LQR House and Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $600,000.00 22.64 -$1.84 million N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio $403.00 million 2.72 $69.30 million $0.56 16.95

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Profitability

This table compares LQR House and Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House N/A N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 16.36% 7.47% 5.13%

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats LQR House on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mallard Holdco, LLC.

