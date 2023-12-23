Comparing NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) and Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Seven Hills Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 0 1 3.00 Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Seven Hills Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.05%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Seven Hills Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance -1.38% 9.79% 0.49% Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $82.72 million 3.21 $6.75 million ($0.25) -61.68 Seven Hills Realty Trust $32.57 million N/A N/A $1.46 8.81

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Seven Hills Realty Trust. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven Hills Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Seven Hills Realty Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.