Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRK. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.79.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

