Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.06. Conifer shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 16,493 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Conifer from $1.07 to $0.61 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Conifer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conifer

Conifer Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.27 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.44%. On average, analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Conifer comprises approximately 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 3.88% of Conifer worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.