Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $237.80 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $249.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

