Contrasting Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD – Get Free Report) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Teck Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teck Resources $13.32 billion 1.62 $2.55 billion $3.14 13.40

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Discoveries International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.2% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A Teck Resources 15.78% 9.11% 4.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Discoveries International and Teck Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Discoveries International 0 0 0 0 N/A Teck Resources 0 1 6 0 2.86

Teck Resources has a consensus price target of $41.77, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Given Teck Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Diamond Discoveries International.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Diamond Discoveries International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Discoveries International

Diamond Discoveries International Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration of diamonds, chromium, and gold; and platinum group elements, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium on its Caribou Property in Thetford Mines, Quebec. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Thetford Mines, Canada. It also has executive offices in New York, New York; and Burlington, Canada.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. It also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, the company explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

