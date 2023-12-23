CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

