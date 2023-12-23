Cormark Trims Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Target Price to C$18.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NBLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neighbourly Pharmacy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.79.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NBLY opened at C$16.54 on Tuesday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The stock has a market cap of C$740.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

(Get Free Report)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.