Corrigan Financial Inc. Acquires 33,511 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 7.2% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.26. 3,432,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,442. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

