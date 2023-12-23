Corrigan Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Corrigan Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 19.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $55,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.58. 965,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,250. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

