Corrigan Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,834,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 812,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 611,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,958,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 305,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,387. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

