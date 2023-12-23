Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Corrigan Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

