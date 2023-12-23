Corrigan Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Corrigan Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 1.4% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 411,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

