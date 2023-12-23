Corrigan Financial Inc. Sells 1,445 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Corrigan Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 0.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. 2,406,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
