Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

