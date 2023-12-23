Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Huw Owen Sells 3,211 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $72,215.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 435,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,076.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $23.00 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in Couchbase by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 467,638 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $4,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

